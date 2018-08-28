Inquest into death of 16-year-old at Norfolk hospital to last five days

A pre-inquest review was held into the death of Tyla Cook, at Carrow House, Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of a 16-year-old at a hospital in King’s Lynn is due to last for five days.

Tyla Katherine Joan Cook died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn, on November 15, 2017.

The 16-year-old’s medical cause of death was not given at a pre-inquest review hearing (PIRH) held on Wednesday, December 5.

Tyla’s family and representatives from the East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST), the QEH, Norfolk County Council (NCC) and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) attended the hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake established a witness list, which included representatives from agencies present at the review.

The coroner apologised to the family that the inquest had to “keep being put back”.

A second PIRH is due to held in late March but a date was not set.

The full inquest is expected to be held in April or May.