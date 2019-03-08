Inquest opens into death of Norwich bricklayer who died at home
PUBLISHED: 16:37 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 10 June 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a 48-year-old bricklayer from Norwich.
At the opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, on Monday, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Peter Frosdick was found dead at his home on Silver Street in the city on June 1 this year.
The medical cause of death was given as hanging.
