Inquest opens into death of Norwich bricklayer who died at home

Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a 48-year-old bricklayer from Norwich.

At the opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, on Monday, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Peter Frosdick was found dead at his home on Silver Street in the city on June 1 this year.

The medical cause of death was given as hanging.