Inquest opens into death of retired Norwich maintenance worker
PUBLISHED: 12:14 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 16 January 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a former maintenance worker from Norwich.
James Evans was found unresponsive in his home in Calvert Street, Norwich, on October 11 last year.
At the inquest opening into the 68-year-old’s death on Wednesday, Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich heard how Mr Evans had been a retired maintenance worker.
The medical cause of death was given as 1A, unascertained.
The case has been adjourned until Thursday, April 4.
