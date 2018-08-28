Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash died of ‘severe head injury’, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:24 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:24 30 November 2018

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Great Yarmouth died of a “severe head injury”, an inquest has heard.

Alec Pentelow-Bramham, 25, died after the incident on Southtown Road in the town on Tuesday, November 6.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Friday.

It heard that Mr Pentelow-Bramham, who was born in King’s Lynn but lived at Moreton Court in Great Yarmouth, had been riding his motorbike when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his bike.

The inquest heard the medical cause of death was a severe head injury.

After the crash, which also involved a black Peugeot 207 and happened at about 10pm, a man in his 40s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

At the time, a resident of Southtown Road who was leaving her house when the incident happened described it as “horrifying”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Six years on and still no plans for ‘eyesore’ toilets in Tombland

The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Norwich City v Rotherham United - Press Conference RECAP

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Inquest opens into death of teacher from Norfolk

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cosmetic surgery firm launches investigation after Norwich mum’s death 17 days after breast augmentation

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast