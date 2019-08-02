Inquest to hear of lead-up to baby's hospital death

The events and treatment in the lead-up to a three month old baby's death will be heard at Norwich Coroner's Court.

A pre-inquest hearing into the death of Irene Shminsky was held at Carrow House on Tuesday.

The baby died on August 2 2019.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the inquest would look at the events leading up to Irene's death, her treatment at the James Paget University Hospital and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the medical cause of death.

John-Paul Garside, representing the NNUH, told the hearing formal investigations had been carried out into the baby's death.

A report will be submitted to the Clinical Commissioning Group.

Mrs Lake said evidence could still be heard, and said she would set a date for an inquest in due course.