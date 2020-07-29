Search

Advanced search

Inquest date set for prisoner who died while serving time in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:58 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 29 July 2020

Frank Austin who died while serving time in Wayland prison. Picture: Suffolk Police

Frank Austin who died while serving time in Wayland prison. Picture: Suffolk Police

An inquest date has been set for a prisoner who died while serving time in Norfolk.

An accommodation block and training facilities at HMP Wayland. Photo: Angela SharpeAn accommodation block and training facilities at HMP Wayland. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Frank Austin was 38 when he died at Wayland jail at Griston near Watton.

You may also want to watch:

He died on September 12, 2019, and an inquest into his death - the medical cause of which was unascertained, opened on Thursday, May 7.

Mr Austin, who previously lived at Marigold Avenue, Ipswich, was jailed in March 2018 after being found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine after crashing his Mercedes into a wall.

Following a pre-inquest review held on Tuesday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake scheduled a full inquest to he held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court later this year.

The inquest was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 2.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

New wildlife reserve with passion for endangered species set to open next week

Visitors will tour the reserve using buggies. Picture: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Air ambulance lands in village after two-vehicle crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Beware of dog nappers’ - Spate of thefts prompts warning over organised criminals

A sign has gone up in Hethersett urging pet owners to be wary of dog nappers. PIC: David Powles.

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

How many people can you meet for a drink in a pub garden? - We've all had to learn to live with lots of new rules over the past few months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Pupils bring summer cheer to care home friends

Pakefield Primary School brings summer cheer to friends at local care homes. Pupils with residents at Kirkley Manor. Pictures; Pakefield Primary School