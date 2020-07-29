Inquest date set for prisoner who died while serving time in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 14:58 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 29 July 2020
An inquest date has been set for a prisoner who died while serving time in Norfolk.
Frank Austin was 38 when he died at Wayland jail at Griston near Watton.
He died on September 12, 2019, and an inquest into his death - the medical cause of which was unascertained, opened on Thursday, May 7.
Mr Austin, who previously lived at Marigold Avenue, Ipswich, was jailed in March 2018 after being found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine after crashing his Mercedes into a wall.
Following a pre-inquest review held on Tuesday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake scheduled a full inquest to he held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court later this year.
The inquest was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 2.
