Graphic designer found dead in town, inquest hears

A general view of William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Google

A graphic designer was found dead in a coastal resort, an inquest opening has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hearing into the death of Andrew Thompson, 46, was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, King Street, Norwich, on Thursday, September 3.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Thompson, from Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth, died on August 19.

Ms Blake added he was found on William Adams Way, Great Yarmouth, near Southtown Common Recreation Ground and the A47.

His medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

An inquest has been set for February 3 next year at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.