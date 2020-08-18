Date set for inquest into death of six-month-old baby

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson Archant

An inquest into the death of baby who died when she was just six months old will be held later this year.

Felicity-Jane Eagle died just after Christmas last year after being diagnosed with bronchiolitis on Christmas Day.

An inquest into her death was opened in May this year and a further review was held on Tuesday, at which a full hearing was scheduled.

Her parents, Kurtis Eagle, 23 and Abbie Jackson, 20, who live in Mileham, near Dereham, described their heartache at the time.

Speaking to this newspaper in January, Mr Eagle said: “It just doesn’t seem real. We’ve also got a little boy so we have got to be strong for him.”

At the short hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake scheduled a full inquest to be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 18.

A fundraising page to help support the family has to date raised more than £2,800.