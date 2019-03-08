Search

Inquest into death of Ava-May Littleboy, 3, adjourned

PUBLISHED: 10:56 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 21 June 2019

Ava-May Littleboy, three, who was killed when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston Picture: Submitted

Archant

An inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died when an inflatable trampoline exploded on Gorleston beach has been adjourned.

Ava-May Littleboy, from Somersham, near Ipswich, died after being thrown from the inflatable last summer.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the little girl's death, on July 1.

Toys left on the beach where the tragedy occurred Picture: Sonya DuncanToys left on the beach where the tragedy occurred Picture: Sonya Duncan

Police later said after discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service, they would not be continuing with the case. But the Health and Safety Executive has still to decide whether it will bring charges.

Today, area coroner Yvonne Blake, sitting in King's Lynn, adjourned the inquest until September 21.

People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy Picture: Sonya DuncanPeople gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy Picture: Sonya Duncan

At the opening of the inquest into her death last September, the medical cause of Ava-May's death was given as a traumatic head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy lead to an outpouring of grief in Gorleston with well-wishers leaving soft toys, flowers and messages of condolence at the seaside play area.

