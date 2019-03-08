Inquest into death of Ava-May Littleboy, 3, adjourned
PUBLISHED: 10:56 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 21 June 2019
Archant
An inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died when an inflatable trampoline exploded on Gorleston beach has been adjourned.
Ava-May Littleboy, from Somersham, near Ipswich, died after being thrown from the inflatable last summer.
A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the little girl's death, on July 1.
Police later said after discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service, they would not be continuing with the case. But the Health and Safety Executive has still to decide whether it will bring charges.
Today, area coroner Yvonne Blake, sitting in King's Lynn, adjourned the inquest until September 21.
At the opening of the inquest into her death last September, the medical cause of Ava-May's death was given as a traumatic head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tragedy lead to an outpouring of grief in Gorleston with well-wishers leaving soft toys, flowers and messages of condolence at the seaside play area.
