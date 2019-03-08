Inquest closes into man who fell from moving pick-up truck

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

An inquest has been closed into the death of a man who fell out of a moving pick-up truck.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Baisley, 28, died on June 26, 2017 in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, four days after the accident.

The support service manager, from St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth, suffered a catastrophic brain injury after falling from the back of a Nissan Nivara driven by his friend Tyrone Clarke at King's Drive in Bradwell.

Mr Clarke, 31, of Howard's Way, Bradwell, denied causing death by dangerous driving and an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving on June 22, 2017, while over the legal drug-drive limit.

Following a trial at Norwich Crown Court, in July 2019, he was found not guilty to both charges by a jury.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake held a Schedule 1 review into Mr Baisley's death at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich, on Wednesday, September 25.

She said: "I will close the case surrounding the death of Scott Baisley.

"A man was prosecuted but the judge directed a jury to find him not guilty.

"We will not be resuming the inquest of Scott Baisley."

At the opening of his inquest in Norwich in July 2017, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said Mr Baisley had been offered a lift by friends from the pub as they drove past.

She said he had climbed into the vehicle's "cargo area" rather than a passenger seat.

The inquest opening heard that at some point during the journey Mr Baisley was "ejected" from the vehicle.

His medical cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia due to an intracranial injury as a result of head trauma.

During the trial of Mr Clarke, the jury heard that there were no seatbelts or restraints in the open loading area of the Nissan Nivara.

Mr Baisley, who was six foot five inches tall, struck his head on the ground after losing his footing and falling headfirst from the pick-up.

The court heard he suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury and was rushed to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Judge David Goodin told the jury that in his view a reasonable tribunal "could not" convict Mr Clarke on the two charges against him.