Inquest opens into death of 'gentle and genuine' Norfolk Blood Biker

PUBLISHED: 11:34 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 01 August 2019

Clive Currington was one of the first members of Norfolk Blood Bikes, a charity which transports donated blood across the county. He died on February 14.

Archant

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 48-year-old Norfolk Blood Biker.

Clive Currington, who lived on Pleasance Close in King's Lynn, was discovered dead at home on February 14 after a friend raised the alarm.

The professional care assistant, who also volunteered for blood transporting charity SERV, was identified by his mother.

His medical cause of death has been given as opioid overdose and police investigations are still ongoing.

Prior to his funeral in March, SERV Norfolk's Ian Grimes described Mr Currington as a gentle, genuine and quiet guy who "always had your back."

Area coroner Yvone Blake adjourned the inquest to 10 am on Friday, November 22 at King's Lynn Magistrates Court.

