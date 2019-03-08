Inquest into Brooke murder victim, 76, adjourned

The inquest into the death of a 76-year-old Brooke woman which saw a murder investigation launched has been adjourned for a further review.

Hilda Frances Hubbard died at her home on Churchill Place, in Brooke, on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Armed offices were called to the scene at around 10.30am to reports of a stabbing.

Mrs Hubbard, who was known as Frances, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found her cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

At a review held at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Monday, July 8, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said there was an ongoing investigation.

She adjourned the case for further review to October 9.

Mrs Hubbard's husband, Michael Hubbard, 81, was arrested following her death and detained under the Mental Health Act. His case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for another hearing on August 5.