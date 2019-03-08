Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Inquest into Brooke murder victim, 76, adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 08 July 2019

Frances Hubbard. Picture: Archant Library

Frances Hubbard. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

The inquest into the death of a 76-year-old Brooke woman which saw a murder investigation launched has been adjourned for a further review.

Hilda Frances Hubbard died at her home on Churchill Place, in Brooke, on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Armed offices were called to the scene at around 10.30am to reports of a stabbing.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Hubbard, who was known as Frances, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found her cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

At a review held at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Monday, July 8, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said there was an ongoing investigation.

She adjourned the case for further review to October 9.

Mrs Hubbard's husband, Michael Hubbard, 81, was arrested following her death and detained under the Mental Health Act. His case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for another hearing on August 5.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

‘Not surprised really’ - People share their views following the closure of business

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Google

Lorry driver admits causing death by careless driving after A47 collision

Flowers placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Town urged to not feed the birds to make town “as attractive as possible”

Cllr. Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, East Suffolk Council., Dan Poitras, chair of Lowestoft Vision, Amie Mullen, Lowestoft Vision BID manager. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists