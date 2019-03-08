Inquest adjourned into death of man killed in car crash

Bradley Raper died following a car crash near Thetford last year. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Archant

The inquest into the death of a popular sportsman who was killed following a car crash last year has been adjourned while investigations are carried out.

Bradley Raper, from Scarning, near Dereham, died at the age of 24 on October 3 last year, a day after being involved in a two car crash on the A1066 near Thetford.

A review was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, March 25, where area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest for another review.

She said that an investigation is still ongoing and that a further review would take place on April 25.