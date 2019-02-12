Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in beach tragedy adjourned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a toddler who was thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned again because a police investigation is still ongoing.

Ava-May Littleboy, of Princes Gardens, Lower Somersham, near Ipswich, died on Sunday, July 1, 2018, when she came off the trampoline at Lower Esplanade.

At an inquest review on Thursday, Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said another review will take place next month.

At the opening of the inquest into her death last year, the medical cause of death was given as a traumatic head injury.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third review will take place at Norfolk Coroners Court, Carrow House, on March 21.