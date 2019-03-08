Search

Construction worker died from drug and alcohol toxicity

Norfolk Coroner's Court.

The inquest has opened into the death of a construction worker who died in a west Norfolk village.

Andrew Watts, 48, whose address was given as Chapel Farm, Dereham Road, Whinburgh, died on July 17.

An inquest was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, September 10.

Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said Mr Watts died at Water Lane, Blackborough End, near King's Lynn, where the father-of-two had resided.

She said the medical cause of death was drug and alcohol toxicity.

The inquest was adjourned to take a place on December 17 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

