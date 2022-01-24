An inquest into the death of Andrew Cox was held at the Norfolk Coroner's Office at County Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The family of a former electrician found dead inside a tent in woodland has thanked the services that supported him through his mental health struggles, an inquest heard.

It comes following the discovery of 39-year-old Andrew Cox’s body, after he had been reported missing several months before the discovery in Castle Rising, near King’s Lynn.

Speaking at the inquest, Mr Cox’s aunt, Patricia Parker, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in searching for Andrew and the care he received.”

Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, read out a statement written by Ms Parker at the inquest which took place on Friday, January 21 at County Hall, Norwich.

The statement summarised that Mr Cox had been homeless for many years. His life was described as “turbulent” and one which has seen him lose his father at a very young age. He also had “troubled relationships with other members of the family” and suffered from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, paranoid psychosis, social personality disorder, and epilepsy, as well as having a history of harmful substance misuse.

A few years ago, he received help from his aunt and cousin, as well as homelessness support services, including one in Wisbech.

Mr Milburn reading, continued: “He then disappeared and all contact was lost.

Construction of Castle Rising was begun in 1138 by William d’Aubigny, 1st Earl of Arundel. Today his descendent Greville Howard owns the land. - Credit: Jon Williamson

“I understand that he was allowed to stay in his tent on the Castle Rising estate, where the gamekeeper looked on him kindly.

“At times he also had support from an elderly lady, who often fed him.

“He tried on several occasion to get his life back together.

“Sadly, in my opinion Andrew seems to have slipped through the net. All contact [had] been lost with Andrew from around January 2020.”

Mr Cox’s body was found by Lowland Search and Rescue on April 5, 2021, after he was last seen wild camping in woodland on the Castle Rising estate.

Evidence revealed that he had been dead “for some time” and that there were no suspicious circumstance surrounding his death.

A post-mortem from April 9, 2021, confirmed that he had died from multiple drug toxicity after being found with morphine and cocaine in his system, as well as prescription medication.

Gamekeeper for the Castle Rising estate, Danny Young, said he had worked there for around 21 years and first came across Mr Cox five years ago when he began camping there.

In a statement read out at the inquest, he said: “I would advise him not to make any mess and keep off the public areas. He would always comply with my wishes and generally didn’t cause any issues.

“I would describe his physical appearance as clean and he wasn’t scruffy. His hair was cut and he appeared to look after himself.

“He seemed happy enough in himself.”

Mr Young added that Mr Cox would usually stay on the estate in the same area during the summer months and would leave his equipment behind, returning with a new tent each year.

The last time Mr Young claims to have seen him was in “May or early June 2020”, and he noticed that this was the first time he camped out of view of the public footpath.

During the inquest it was confirmed that Mr Cox had received adequate support from Norfolk County Council’s social care team from June 2019, following a self-referral sighting mental health conditions that meant he had care and support needs.

At the end of June 2020, he spoke with a recovery worker and stated that “he felt his mental health was not stable at that time.”

Despite on-going attempts to reach him, they were unsuccessful and Mr Cox was reported missing to police on July 10, 2020.

Summing up, Mr Milburn said: “There is evidence that for a good period of time social services were in contact with Andrew, he was happy to have contact with them, and seemed to be doing relatively well up until June when he started to report that his mental health was perhaps going downhill.

“The most appropriate conclusion on a balance of probabilities was that his death was drug-related.”

Mr Cox was born on January 5, 1982, in King’s Lynn. His brother, Matthew, was also present at the inquest.