Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

PUBLISHED: 07:37 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 05 February 2020

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The name of the cyclist who died in a crash on the A47 has been released - with the inquest into his death due to open today.

James Pottle, 63, died after the crash on the eastbound A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and Hardwick Roundabout on the outskirts of King's Lynn.

The crash happened at just after 6am on Friday, January 24. Ambulances and an air ambulance attended, but Mr Pottle died at the scene.

A lorry driver has been arrested. The man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The road was closed in both directions for more than five hours while emergency service attended the incident.

