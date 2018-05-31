Inquest adjourned into death of man in his 20s

Matthew Sewell, from Norwich, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

An inquest has opened into a man who died from a brain injury.

Matthew Sewell, 28, of George Pope Close in Norwich, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on November 22.

The inquest was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Thursday, November 28.

She recorded the medical cause of death as hypoxic brain injury due to cardiac arrest due to recreational drug use, including cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis.

The inquest was adjourned to take place on March 24 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.