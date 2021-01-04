Inquest adjourned into death of 33-year-old man

Published: 4:27 PM January 4, 2021

An inquest into a Norfolk heating engineer who died after ingesting MDMA and cocaine has been adjourned while investigations continue.

Adam Lloyd Millikin, who was born in Harlow but lived at Goose Green in Ashill, Thetford, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 22, 2018.

An inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on November 29, 2018, where a medical cause of death was given as serotonin syndrome with cardiac arrest due to ingestion of MDMA and cocaine.

A further hearing into Mr Millikin's death was held by area coroner Yvonne Blake on Monday, January 4, where she said the coroner's office was awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into his death.

The inquest was adjourned for a further pre-inquest review to be held on April 6.