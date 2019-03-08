Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A quality controller died from multiple injuries after a crash on the A47.

The inquest into the death of Kyran Binns, 25, from Deerfield Road in March, Cambridgeshire, was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Norwich, on Tuesday, September 10.

Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said Mr Binns died on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham, on August 29.

She added the medical cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The crash happened just after 6am and involved a van and a lorry.

It took place near to Draytonhall Lane and the driver of the van was declared dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours after the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Anyone with information about the crash should call Sgt Peter Howlett on 101. Alternately email peter.howlett@norfolk.police.uk A full inquest is due to take place on February 21 at King's Lynn Coroner's Court.