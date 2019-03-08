Criminal proceedings could be brought in crash death of Norwich man

The inquest into the death of a man who died on the A11 has been paused until a decision is made on criminal proceedings.

Rikki Loades, 31, from Norwich, died on the A11 at Wymondham on April 29 after a crash between his car and a HGV.

An inquest opening into his death heard he had been born in Great Yarmouth and worked as a website developer.

His wife Tosin has paid tribute to him, describing him as a "devoted father, a loving husband, a hero of a brother and a wonderful son".

An inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday heard the coroner's office was waiting to hear whether there would be any criminal proceedings, with another review set to be held at the end of January.

Meanwhile, a review into the death of Lukasz Parszcz, 36, was also held.

Mr Parszcz died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell on April 21 this year.

His employer, Kinnerton Confectionery factory in Fakenham, said he was a "well liked and respected colleague".

A fundraiser was later set up for his sister to pay for the costs of transporting him back to his home country of Poland for the funeral.

An inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard the court was now ready for a full inquest, which will be held in December this year.