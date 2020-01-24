Warning issued over 'scam' Inland Revenue calls

Householders are being warned about a spate of automated scam calls from someone claiming to be from Inland Revenue.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received scam calls stating that failure to appear at Magistrates Court will "result in the suspension of your National Insurance Number."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "There have been reports received of automated calls claiming to be from the Inland Revenue, with the caller stating that failure to appear at the Magistrates Court will result in the suspension of your National Insurance Number.

"You are encouraged to call a number to 'resolve' the issue.

"This is a scam! Do not telephone the number provided, or provide anyone with your personal details.

"HMRC is aware of these automated phone call scams."

To help their investigations report full details of the scam by email to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk with the date of the call, phone number used and content of the call.