Search

Advanced search

Warning issued over 'scam' Inland Revenue calls

PUBLISHED: 08:55 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 24 January 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over automated 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue. Picture: Getty

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over automated 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue. Picture: Getty

Archant

Householders are being warned about a spate of automated scam calls from someone claiming to be from Inland Revenue.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received scam calls stating that failure to appear at Magistrates Court will "result in the suspension of your National Insurance Number."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "There have been reports received of automated calls claiming to be from the Inland Revenue, with the caller stating that failure to appear at the Magistrates Court will result in the suspension of your National Insurance Number.

"You are encouraged to call a number to 'resolve' the issue.

"This is a scam! Do not telephone the number provided, or provide anyone with your personal details.

"HMRC is aware of these automated phone call scams."

To help their investigations report full details of the scam by email to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk with the date of the call, phone number used and content of the call.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Norwich prisoner set fire to cell four times in a day

Fire crews were called to Norwich Prison four times in the same day to reports of cell fires. Picture: Steve Adams.

‘An honour’ - City goalkeeper Tim Krul on saluting 103-year-old war hero

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting Mayor Kenneth Mayhew as

Warning issued over ‘scam’ Inland Revenue calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over automated 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists