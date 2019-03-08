Three injured in crash on A11
PUBLISHED: 11:24 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 02 October 2019
Archant
Three people were injured after two cars crashed on the A11 near the Norfolk Police headquarters.
You may also want to watch:
The collision happened at around 7pm Tuesday, when a black Audi and green Mazda collided at Wymondham.
Fire crews from Earlham and Attleborough helped the ambulance service with three casualties.
Police were on scene until around 10.30pm, while the vehicles awaited recovery.
Comments have been disabled on this article.