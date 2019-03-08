Three injured in crash on A11

Three people were injured after two cars crashed on the A11 near the Norfolk Police headquarters.

The collision happened at around 7pm Tuesday, when a black Audi and green Mazda collided at Wymondham.

Fire crews from Earlham and Attleborough helped the ambulance service with three casualties.

Police were on scene until around 10.30pm, while the vehicles awaited recovery.