Cyclist suffers leg injury in crash with van and Mercedes Benz

Norfolk police said officers were called to Newmarket Road, near the Judge's Walk junction, shortly after 8.10am today (Monday, April 15) to reports of a crash. Photo: Google Archant

A cyclist has suffered a leg injury in a crash involving a van and a Mercedes-Benz car in Norwich.

Norfolk police said officers were called to Newmarket Road, near the Judge's Walk junction, shortly after 8.10am today (Monday, April 15) to reports of a crash.

A police spokesman said a van, car and cyclist were all involved in the collision.

One man, who was on a bike, suffered a leg injury.

Police and the East of England ambulance service were still at the scene as of 9.30am.

The police spokesman said the road is not blocked and traffic is able to get through.

• Updates to follow