Injured woman rescued from flipped car after crash

A woman has been rescued from a flipped car after a crash in north Norfolk.

The incident happened at 8.41pm on Thursday, December 19 on Walshingham Road in Binham.

Fire crews from Wells and Holt along with the police, attended the collision involving a Toyota Yaris that had flipped.

The crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the woman from the vehicle.

An ambulance took the injured woman to hospital, her injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening.