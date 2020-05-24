Injured swan taken for treatment after being found by firefighters

File picture of a swan bathing at Marston Marsh, near Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

An injured swan is receiving treatment after being found by firefighters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire crew from Watton found the injured swan in Watton at about 8.44am on Sunday morning (May 24) while returning back to station from an incident.

The fire service contacted the PACT animal sanctuary and the swan was placed in their care for further treatment.

You may also want to watch:

The crew had been called out to a rubbish fire on Norwich Road, Watton, at just after 8.20am on Sunday (May 24).

They used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday morning a fire crew from Great Yarmouth attended a grass fire on River Way, Belton, near Great Yarmouth.

Following the call, at just before 5.45am, the crew used hand appliances and hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant.