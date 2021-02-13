Technology firm to re-open following Covid outbreak

Published: 10:01 AM February 13, 2021

A technology firm which voluntarily shut its doors after almost 200 members of staff caught Covid-19 will re-open its doors at the beginning of the week.

Ingram Micro UK, which employs close to 800 people, announced earlier this month that it would be closing for 10 days as a result of a coronavirus outbreak among its workers.

The IT firm is based across two buildings in the Vulcan Road North industrial estate, shut down on Friday, February 5, after a total of 190 members of staff tested positive across a 28-day period.

The factory has been closed since this date, but it has now been confirmed that workers will return to the site on Monday, February 15.

CEO Kevin Coleman and production lines at Anovo in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Kevin Coleman, vice president at Ingram Micro Services, said: "We have been working very hard since the company voluntarily closed to further strengthen our wide range of Covid-safe operating measures, adding to those already implemented before this outbreak.

"This has included the start of the rapid testing programme for our staff, which will commence as we re-open. This is combined with additional shift changes to further stagger start and finish times and provide additional separation for our people."

You may also want to watch:

He added that the entrances and exits of the buildings had been reconfigured and additional screening provided, in further efforts to limit the proximity of its workers.

He added: "The safety of our staff is our top priority and we have made it clear we will do all we can to ensure our working environment is as safe and secure as we can make it.

"I would like to thank all of our staff for their efforts and understanding during this challenging time."

Alison Gurney, programme director of Norfolk County Council's local outbreak control team, said: "I would like to thank Ingram Micro Services for its positive and proactive approach in working with all agencies involved in managing this outbreak.

"We are extremely pleased with the way they have embraced all the recommendations made to them and we are confident the additional measures being taken are the best way to protect staff and control any further positive cases of Covid-19."



