Travelling to the Royal Norfolk Show? Here's what you need to know

PUBLISHED: 07:38 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 26 June 2019

Driving to the Royal Norfolk Show? Be prepared for busy roads and make sure to follow event signage, organisers say. Picture: Archant

Driving to the Royal Norfolk Show? Be prepared for busy roads and make sure to follow event signage, organisers say. Picture: Archant

Are you travelling to the Royal Norfolk Show - or aren't and want to avoid the inevitable traffic jams? Here's what you need to know.

Routes to the car parks for the Royal Norfolk Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: SubmittedRoutes to the car parks for the Royal Norfolk Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Submitted

Organisers say there are plans in place to minimise the impacts of show traffic on the roads such as asking people to follow signs and car-sharing where possible, but some impacts are inevitable.

By car

For those driving to the Norfolk Showground - just off the A47 at the A1074 Longwater interchange - the route will be signposted on all major roads in the area.

Slow moving traffic on the A47 heading towards the Royal Norfolk Show in a previous year. Picture: Steve AdamsSlow moving traffic on the A47 heading towards the Royal Norfolk Show in a previous year. Picture: Steve Adams

The postcode for sat navs is NR5 0TT but motorists are asked to follow event signage as they approach the showground, which will direct them to the nearest car park.

There will be four car parks: green, blue and yellow, all accessible from the Longwater interchange, and red, accessible from Easton.

Earlham Road and Dereham Road - the main routes to the showground from Norwich city centre - are likely to be much busier than usual as is the A47 Norwich southern bypass (eastbound and westbound towards the Longwater interchange).

By bus

Both First Group and Konect Bus operate services to the Norfolk Showground from Norwich city centre and across the county. Details are available on the operator websites: firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/routes-and-maps/buses-royal-norfolk-show or konectbus.co.uk/events.

By train - or air

The nearest railway station is Norwich. Bus services will operate from the train station to the Norfolk Showground.

Norwich Airport is serviced by flights from across the country and is located around four miles from the showground. Flight information is available at norwichairport.co.uk.

