‘Stay safe’ plea after inflatable is blown out to sea

Hemsby Lifeboat responded after an inflatable was blown out to sea off Winterton. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat Archant

An inflatable that was blown out to sea, with someone believed to be clinging to it, sparked a lifeboat call.

Hemsby lifeboat was called out on Saturday lunchtime (July 18) following reports of an inflatable being blown out to sea off Winterton, with a person clinging to it.

With Hemsby ILB launched to the area off Winterton, where the inflatable had last been seen, a post on the Hemsby lifeboat Facebook page said: “The crew were able to quickly identify the inflatable and recover it to the boat.

“There were no signs of any individual with the toy and after a search of the area, it was confirmed that the person was safe and well on the shoreline.”

With HM coastguard rescue officers from Winterton also in attendance, the ILB returned to Hemsby Gap for recovery.

A spokesman warned: “With our local sea conditions, it is all too easy to be blown out to sea when playing with inflatables.

“Our advice is to tether the toy to the beach to prevent it from being blown out to sea.

“Stay safe and enjoy our coastline.”