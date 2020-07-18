Search

Advanced search

‘Stay safe’ plea after inflatable is blown out to sea

PUBLISHED: 18:45 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 18 July 2020

Hemsby Lifeboat responded after an inflatable was blown out to sea off Winterton. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Hemsby Lifeboat responded after an inflatable was blown out to sea off Winterton. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Archant

An inflatable that was blown out to sea, with someone believed to be clinging to it, sparked a lifeboat call.

Hemsby lifeboat was called out on Saturday lunchtime (July 18) following reports of an inflatable being blown out to sea off Winterton, with a person clinging to it.

With Hemsby ILB launched to the area off Winterton, where the inflatable had last been seen, a post on the Hemsby lifeboat Facebook page said: “The crew were able to quickly identify the inflatable and recover it to the boat.

“There were no signs of any individual with the toy and after a search of the area, it was confirmed that the person was safe and well on the shoreline.”

With HM coastguard rescue officers from Winterton also in attendance, the ILB returned to Hemsby Gap for recovery.

A spokesman warned: “With our local sea conditions, it is all too easy to be blown out to sea when playing with inflatables.

“Our advice is to tether the toy to the beach to prevent it from being blown out to sea.

“Stay safe and enjoy our coastline.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Stun gun wielded in brawl near city shops

Armed police cars on Bullard Road, Norwich, after two men were arrested after a fight on Woodcock Road on July 18, 2020. Picture: Submitted

MATCHDAY LIVE: City trying to end club record losing streak as they take on Burnley

Norwich CIty play their final Carrow Road game of the Premier League season when the host Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

‘Stay safe’ plea after inflatable is blown out to sea

Hemsby Lifeboat responded after an inflatable was blown out to sea off Winterton. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

WEIRD NORFOLK: “The Hateful Thing” and the many ghosts of Geldeston

The Hateful Thing is said to prowl the lanes of Geldeston. Picture: EDP Library / Nick Butcher