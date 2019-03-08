Young child rescued from river after falling off boat
PUBLISHED: 12:58 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 28 October 2019
An infant had to be pulled from the River Yare and treated by paramedics after falling from a boat near Norwich this morning.
At around 11.10am, emergency services were called after a small child fell from a boat as it passed the Rushcutters Arms pub on Yarmouth Road, Norwich.
Police, firefighters and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service all attended the dramatic incident, which saw a child fall from a boat and into the River Yare.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew this morning following reports than an infant had fallen in the water.
"The child had been brought ashore when crews arrived and after assessing the patient at the scene, the infant was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care."
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two crews to assist in the rescue, from Carrow and Sprowston, while police also attended.
Spokesmen at Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service were unable to provide details of the child's age or gender.