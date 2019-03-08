Young child rescued from river after falling off boat

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google Google

An infant had to be pulled from the River Yare and treated by paramedics after falling from a boat near Norwich this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 11.10am, emergency services were called after a small child fell from a boat as it passed the Rushcutters Arms pub on Yarmouth Road, Norwich.

Police, firefighters and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service all attended the dramatic incident, which saw a child fall from a boat and into the River Yare.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew this morning following reports than an infant had fallen in the water.

"The child had been brought ashore when crews arrived and after assessing the patient at the scene, the infant was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care."

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two crews to assist in the rescue, from Carrow and Sprowston, while police also attended.

Spokesmen at Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service were unable to provide details of the child's age or gender.