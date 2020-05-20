How a Norfolk model is shooting for major brands from home

Search

20 May, 2020 - 17:16
Norfolk model India Harl has kept working with major brands during lockdown, including Quiz (pictured), New Look and ASOS Picture: Sally Harl

Model and actress India Harl moved back to her family home in Stoke Holy Cross as the nation went into lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped her working for some of the world’s leading brands.

India has enlisted the help of parents Sally and Kevin to take the photos, which has included hanging a bed sheet outside the house Picture: Sally HarlIndia has enlisted the help of parents Sally and Kevin to take the photos, which has included hanging a bed sheet outside the house Picture: Sally Harl

Miss Harl, 25, is a former pupil of Framingham Earl High School and lived in Norfolk until she was 18, when she moved to London to study dance and drama at Bird College in London.

Since then, she has modelled internationally and her jobs have included a Chanel perfume advert in 2018, shot by Steve McQueen, and she spent the first two months of this year working in Cape Town.

As a child she also appeared in 2007 film Atonement and her later acting credits include Men in Black: International and Call the Midwife.

Due to coronavirus, all her upcoming shoots were cancelled so she came back from her home in London to isolate with her parents in Stoke Holy Cross.

India is hoping to inspire others to adapt and stay positive Picture: Kevin HarlIndia is hoping to inspire others to adapt and stay positive Picture: Kevin Harl

But that hasn’t stopped her from modelling and since lockdown she has worked for major companies including New Look, Quiz and ASOS.

She is hoping to inspire others to adapt and while she is unable to work with professional photographers, her parents Sally and Kevin have stepped in.

Miss Harl said: “My dad is usually the photographer and my mum the assistant, which has involved her hanging a sheet in front of the house and it has been comedy gold with the three of us trying to do it.

India has also used her rural surroundings in Stoke Holy Cross for the photos, including this one for ASOS Picture: Alexandra BlackburnIndia has also used her rural surroundings in Stoke Holy Cross for the photos, including this one for ASOS Picture: Alexandra Blackburn

“It has opened up my creative side as normally as a model you turn up and get told what to do.”

Miss Harl has been making the most of her rural surroundings for the photographs, which included a nearby bluebell wood for an ASOS shoot.

In recent years, she has gained over 24,000 followers on Instagram and also runs a blog where she offers advice to aspiring models.

Miss Harl added: “Being an influencer takes dedication and a lot of work behind the scenes and it important to stay active and post all the time and be authentic.”

