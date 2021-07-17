RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Published: 8:47 AM July 17, 2021

Apache helicopters will be heard flying more frequently over RAF Honington and the surrounding area - Credit: Archant

One of the region's RAF bases has warned of an increase in helicopter flying activity over the coming days.

Apache helicopters are set to be seen and heard flying more frequently over RAF Honington and the surrounding area.

RAF Honington is located between Thetford and Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn, RAF

The activity will take place over three days, from Wednesday, July 21, to Friday, July 23, and is expected to continue late into each evening.

A spokesman for the base, between Thetford and Bury St Edmunds, said the flights were part of "essential training for both aircrew and groundcrew."

Used as a bomber station during the Second World War, RAF Honington became the RAF Regiment Depot in 1992.

Apache helicopters will be heard flying more frequently over RAF Honington and the surrounding area - Credit: SAC James Ledger/UK MOD

You may also want to watch:

The Apache, otherwise known as a Boeing AH-64, is an American attack aircraft designed to perform in frontline environments.

It is capable of destroying enemy tanks and armoured vehicles using a combination of missiles and rockets.

RAF Honington, between Thetford and Bury St Edmunds, is used as the RAF Regiment Depot - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn, RAF



