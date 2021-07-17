RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity
- Credit: Archant
One of the region's RAF bases has warned of an increase in helicopter flying activity over the coming days.
Apache helicopters are set to be seen and heard flying more frequently over RAF Honington and the surrounding area.
The activity will take place over three days, from Wednesday, July 21, to Friday, July 23, and is expected to continue late into each evening.
A spokesman for the base, between Thetford and Bury St Edmunds, said the flights were part of "essential training for both aircrew and groundcrew."
Used as a bomber station during the Second World War, RAF Honington became the RAF Regiment Depot in 1992.
You may also want to watch:
The Apache, otherwise known as a Boeing AH-64, is an American attack aircraft designed to perform in frontline environments.
It is capable of destroying enemy tanks and armoured vehicles using a combination of missiles and rockets.
Most Read
- 1 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
- 2 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
- 3 What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?
- 4 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
- 5 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
- 6 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
- 7 Gap-toothed man abuses woman for wearing NHS uniform
- 8 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk
- 9 New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich
- 10 Tears of joy as drug dealer turned 'upright man' escapes 7-year sentence