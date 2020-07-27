Search

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

PUBLISHED: 15:50 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 27 July 2020

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

Archant

Emergency services are responding to an incident in Norwich city centre.

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

Three ambulances, three fire engines, a first response vehicle and police are on the scene near St Andrew’s Street in Norwich,

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called to St Andrew’s car park, in Duke Street, at 8am.

The spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance and remain on scene. We ask people to avoid the area if they can.”

More to follow.

