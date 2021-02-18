Published: 9:33 AM February 18, 2021

A town pharmacy has been forced to closed after an "incident".



In a Facebook post, Dereham’s Theatre Royal Surgery said: “Due to an incident at Theatre Royal Pharmacy the pharmacy will unfortunately be closed until further notice.

"The surgery remains open however for the time being the main reception doors will be closed. Please wait outside if you have an appointment and there will be a receptionist there to greet you.

"Please do not attend the surgery unless you have an appointment.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We will update further when we know more.”

A surgery manager said they were unable to provide any more information, as the incident was still being investigated, but that patients would be kept updated.