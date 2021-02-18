News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Town pharmacy forced to close after 'incident'

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:33 AM February 18, 2021   
Theatre Royal Surgery in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

Theatre Royal Surgery in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

A town pharmacy has been forced to closed after an "incident".
 
In a Facebook post, Dereham’s Theatre Royal Surgery said: “Due to an incident at Theatre Royal Pharmacy the pharmacy will unfortunately be closed until further notice.

"The surgery remains open however for the time being the main reception doors will be closed. Please wait outside if you have an appointment and there will be a receptionist there to greet you.

"Please do not attend the surgery unless you have an appointment.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation.  We will update further when we know more.”

A surgery manager said they were unable to provide any more information, as the incident was still being investigated, but that patients would be kept updated. 

You may also want to watch:

Health
Norfolk Police
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid map

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
mill tower for sale

Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people across the region are being asked to shield. 

Coronavirus

Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Coronavirus | Video

Long waits in 'freezing' conditions reported at Norwich vaccine centre

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus