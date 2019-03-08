Emergency services dealing with incident near Anglia Square

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edwards Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident near Anglia Square in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics are tending to a person lying in the road at Edward Street, near Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5).

Bus drivers are acting as temporary traffic controllers as both ends of Edward Street have been cordoned off by police.

• Updates to follow