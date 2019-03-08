Emergency services dealing with incident near Anglia Square
PUBLISHED: 17:43 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 05 April 2019
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident near Anglia Square in Norwich.
Police and paramedics are tending to a person lying in the road at Edward Street, near Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5).
Bus drivers are acting as temporary traffic controllers as both ends of Edward Street have been cordoned off by police.
• Updates to follow
Comments have been disabled on this article.