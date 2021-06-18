In pictures: How Norwich and Norfolk celebrated Euro 96

Published: 7:48 AM June 18, 2021

The last time an international football tournament was played on these shores, the average price of a house was £52,000, Backstreet Boys were number one and Freddo's cost 10p.

Euro 96 was held across the country and in the opening match, England drew 1-1 with Switzerland when Alan Shearer's 23rd minute goal was equalised by a late penalty kick from Kubilay Turkylimaz.

The Three Lions made it all the way to the semi-finals, when they lost to Germany on penalties after Gareth Southgate's failure to beat the German keeper. Let's hope Mr Southgate redeems himself this time round.

Norwich, and the rest of Norfolk, were flying red and white in support of the boys and here is what we found in the archive.

June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"Cheering on the lads in Euro 96." EDP, June 1996 - Credit: ARCHANT

"Police have a quiet time as nation is gripped by soccer fever." EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"Our pride." EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

The Royal Norfolk Show tried to cheer people up after England lost to Germany in the semis. EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Shearer scored England's first goal of Euro 96. June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"All eyes on Gazza." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"Can we do it again?" Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"Pubs woo city soccer fans." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"Pride, Passion..." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"... and pain." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"Our man in a kilt defends his corner." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"Policemen injured in Euro-clash." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"fingers and faces crossed for big match." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

"FORGET 1966!" A hopeful article from Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

