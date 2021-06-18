News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

In pictures: How Norwich and Norfolk celebrated Euro 96

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 7:48 AM June 18, 2021   
Newspaper cutout in support of England's national team.

June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

The last time an international football tournament was played on these shores, the average price of a house was £52,000, Backstreet Boys were number one and Freddo's cost 10p.

Euro 96 was held across the country and in the opening match, England drew 1-1 with Switzerland when Alan Shearer's 23rd minute goal was equalised by a late penalty kick from Kubilay Turkylimaz.

The Three Lions made it all the way to the semi-finals, when they lost to Germany on penalties after Gareth Southgate's failure to beat the German keeper. Let's hope Mr Southgate redeems himself this time round.

Norwich, and the rest of Norfolk, were flying red and white in support of the boys and here is what we found in the archive.

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Cheering on the lads in Euro 96." EDP, June 1996 - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Police have a quiet time as nation is gripped by soccer fever." EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

Do you recognised the boy in this photo? Contact james.weeds@archant.co.uk with your memories. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Our pride." EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

The Royal Norfolk Show tried to cheer people up after England lost to Germany in the semis. EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

EDP, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

Shearer scored England's first goal of Euro 96. June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"All eyes on Gazza." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Can we do it again?" Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Pubs woo city soccer fans." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Pride, Passion..." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"... and pain." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Our man in a kilt defends his corner." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"Policemen injured in Euro-clash." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"fingers and faces crossed for big match." Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout from Euro 96.

"FORGET 1966!" A hopeful article from Norwich Evening News, June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

Newspaper cutout in support of England's national team.

June 1996. - Credit: ARCHANT

If you recognised yourself or have any memories of Euro 96 in Norfolk, please send any photos and memories to james.weeds@archant.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Four new Aldi stores could soon come to Norfolk.

Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Bingley has been jailed after being found guilty of sex offences.

Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus