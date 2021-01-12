Wish-list unveiled to make town easier to visit on foot or bike

Published: 6:53 PM January 12, 2021

Moves are under way to encourage more people to visit King's Lynn's historic waterfront - Credit: Matthew Usher

Moves are under way to make the centre of King's Lynn more inviting and easier to visit on foot or by bicycle, councillors heard.

West Norfolk council's regeneration and development panel heard on Tuesday it was hoped more could be done to deal with the "disconnect" between the town's railway station and the river.

Jemma Curtis, the council's regeneration manager, said the waterfront was one of Lynn's greatest assets, which it clearly wanted to attract people to.

"If you were a new person coming into King's Lynn, it's quite difficult to find your way to the riverfront because there's not a direct route," she said.

Mrs Curtis said the council hoped to boost greenery with enhanced planting around the town centre and provide power for pop-up stalls selling food or crafts.

She added a forthcoming report would also look at connecting the town's market places and encouraging people to visit the Guildhall of St George.

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, is another area on the wish-list for improvements - when funding becomes available - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mrs Curtis said it would set out opportunities for the town when funding might be available. She added another key location was Norfolk Street.

The report will set out a "design pallet" for improvements for street furniture when funding is available. Mrs Curtis said stakeholders would be consulted before a final draft was drawn up.

No funding is currently available. But officials hope drawing up a plan will enable them to support the business case when it does. Councillors agreed to note the report.

The meeting began with a presentation from Matt Hayward, from Norfolk County Council, which is drawing up a plan to boost walking and cycling in and around King's Lynn.

Mr Hayward said six key corridors to the town centre had been identified, to and from Clenchwarton, West Winch, the Woottons, North Lynn, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Fairstead.

A study is being drawn up on improving facilities for cyclists in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

He said the next stage would be looking at what was needed to improve them. Mr Hayward said "wider network routes" had been identified to and from Dersingham, Grimston, Gayton, Watlington and Sutton Bridge.

He added these routes were about connecting communities and also allowing access to green space, which was a key priority. Mr Hayward said feedback from "stakeholders" would be the next stage, before a final report would be drawn up.







