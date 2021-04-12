News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Impressive turnout for Norwich's indy businesses leaves staff 'emotional'

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:26 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 4:55 PM April 12, 2021
Mandy Baird who is very happy to reopen her shop Scarlet in St Giles Street, as Covid restrictions a

Mandy Baird who is very happy to reopen her shop Scarlet in St Giles Street, as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An impressive turnout for Norwich's independent businesses left many feeling emotional on their first day of re-opening since the new year.

But despite the support from regulars, managers and owners were keen to stress the "Shop Local" message - imploring shoppers to pay small independents a visit and not just the high-street chains.

Susie Pritchard from Mod One

Susie Pritchard, who works at Mod One, said her nerves had quickly turned to excitement when she saw people queuing outside the independents on Pottergate as she walked to work - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Susie Pritchard, who works at Mod One, said she'd been apprehensive about re-opening but that in the end there was no need.

"I actually got quite emotional and teary this morning while I was walking into work", she said.

"There were queues outside all the independent and charity shops along Pottergate and the Lanes and it was such a lovely thing to see. I felt really grateful.

Gus Sanders very happy to be back working as Beaujangles reopens due to the easing of Covid restrict

Gus Sanders very happy to be back working as Beaujangles reopens due to the easing of Covid restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We knew there'd be a huge rush for the bigger shops like Primark, but it could have gone either way for us. My nervousness, admittedly, did turn to excitement once people started coming through the door.

"There's a real positive vibe and everyone is so happy. It's nice that people are popping into the shop for a chat and a browse while they wait for their hair appointment next door.

"It feels almost normal again."

Mod One on Pottergate

Mod One on Pottergate - Credit: Sarah Burgess

People queueing for their hair appointments along Pottergate were popping into Mod One for a browse

People queueing for their hair appointments along Pottergate were popping into Mod One for a browse - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Round the corner at Beaujangles jewellery store, diehard customers were queuing up before opening at 10am.

"It's been busy because I think we provide a product not many others do", said manager Emmaleigh Webb. "Not only are people desperate to be out again, but our speciality is quality body jewellery and a lot of people don't feel comfortable getting that online."

For Miss Webb, it's more important than ever that people continue to shop local.

"We're not like big chains", she said. "When you buy something here you're supporting a close-knit local family."

Gus Sanders (left) and Emmaleigh Webb at Beaujangles on Norwich Lanes

Gus Sanders (left) and Emmaleigh Webb at Beaujangles on Norwich Lanes - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Meanwhile, for Joe Ereira, web manager at Dogfish, things had been "very busy" in their Bedford Street store, with staff desperate to "get the ball rolling" after an online-only hiatus lasting a long four months.

"I can see a revival of the Norwich Lanes after this lockdown. People are really rooting for independents and it's incredible", he said.

"We're a close-knit family here and we're so grateful of the support we've seen already today."

Joe Ereira, web manager at Dogfish on Bedford Street

Joe Ereira, web manager at Dogfish on Bedford Street, said the morning had been busy as both loyal and new customers took advantage of the easing of restrictions - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Mandy Baird, owner at fashion store Scarlet on Norwich's Guildhall Hill, said things had been absolutely "manic" for her as regulars showed up in the droves.

"There were people queuing up at 9.40 ready for us to open at 10am," she said.

"I mean it's nothing on Primark, but we've definitely been non-stop. Our regulars have supported us online the whole way through the lockdown, but it's been great to see so many of them turn up this morning in person."

Mandy Baird, from Scarlet, said the morning had been "manic" at her clothes store on Guildhall Hill

Mandy Baird, from Scarlet, said the morning had been "manic" at her clothes store on Guildhall Hill - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Likewise for Julie Wallace, owner at Nova Silver jewellery store on Norwich Lanes, supporting local businesses means helping retain the "personal touch" that chains often lack.

She said: "We expected it to be quiet this morning because we thought people would be cautious.

"After opening in June last year trade took months to pick up, but surprisingly, my staff have been kept on their feet this morning.

"We've been doing well online and we've been responsive on emails and social media, but it's nothing like being back in the actual store.

Nova Silver, Norwich Lanes

Julie Wallace, owner of Nova Silver, said things had been busier than she'd expected as she reopened for the first time since Christmas on April 12 - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"That means us chatting to customers and giving expertise is half of the fun and half our job. We've really missed doing that in lockdown - providing people with that personal touch."

Michael Jacobs from Sew Creative on St Giles Street said his store had been quiet, but that once the high-street rush subsided he hoped people would take advantage of the "personal service" his staff also had to offer.

Michael Jacobs, owner of Sew Creative

Michael Jacobs, from Sew Creative, said his shop hadn't been as busy as he'd have liked, but that he was confident the "personal service" staff had to offer would bring in custom once the high-street rush subsided - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"We do workshops, teach people how to use the sewing machines and give out two free sewing lessons with every machine you purchase", he said.

"I think the people who might come to our store are probably all out queueing at Primark and Debenhams, but that's because those shops are sitting on a load of old stock with huge reductions.

"As long as people support their independents I think things will go up from here."


