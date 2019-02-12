‘Vital service’ helps thousands of people living with food poverty

A vital service, which has helped more than 4,000 people with food when they need it most, has marked a successful first year of operating.

After the closure of the East Suffolk Foodbank – which had drop-in centres across Lowestoft and Waveney – in October 2017, the new Lowestoft Foodbank was formed.

And on Friday, March 1 volunteers from the Lowestoft Foodbank gathered to mark the occasion, as a special anniversary event was held.

The Foodbank led by Lowestoft Community Church, in conjunction with poverty charity the Trussell Trust, is supported by Lowestoft Rising and Access Community Trust.

Ben Parish, Elder at the church based at The Depot on Hadenham Road, leads on the Lowestoft Foodbank.

He said: “During this first year just over 4,000 people have been supplied with a three-day emergency food package which equates to around 30 tonnes of food.”

Speaking at last week’s event, Mr Parish told those in attendance: “Our desire is for foodbanks to no longer be necessary in our community, however while there are people living with food poverty then we will continue to endeavour to meet their need.”

It was highlighted that more than 100 people volunteer with the Lowestoft Foodbank to enable it to function, this includes work in the storage warehouse, administration, distribution centres, rural delivery teams, food collection drivers and fundraising.

In the first year of operating the foodbank has also supported many other charities and initiatives across the town including the Thin Ice Project and Free Period.

The team would also like to express their great appreciation to all the members of the public, community groups, churches and businesses who have, and continue to, support the Foodbank through donations of food and finance.

Phil Aves, Lowestoft Rising change manager, said: “The Lowestoft Foodbank supplies food parcels six days a week across Lowestoft and Kessingland and also supplies food parcels right down the coastal strip to Saxmundham and Leiston too.

“We should thank Lowestoft Community Church and all those people who volunteer to help and all those who donate either food or money to help run this vital service.”

For more details about the foodbank, visit the Lowestoft Foodbank Facebook page or if any businesses would like to help contribute towards the ongoing costs then email Ben Parish on info@lowestoft.foodbank.org.uk