Do you remember the monarch's muddle over metric measurements?

Published: 5:04 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM September 17, 2021

Back in 2001, Her Majesty the Queen got a slap on the wrist for using imperial measurements at her Sandringham Sawmills.

But now, the government is reviewing the law that led to Norfolk Trading Standards to give the monarch a right royal telling off.

Pounds and ounces are set to return to shops and market stalls in the UK as ministers announce a major review of which EU laws will remain after Brexit.

The plans mean that following a review, it will once again be legal for shops to sell goods using imperial measurements.

And the Queen's sawmill can go back to selling her planks in her beloved feet and inches.

Back in 2001, the sawmill's near Sandringham Estate on Admiral's Drive caught the attention of the county's trading standards for selling lengths of wood in metres not feet.

Current law states that traders must use metric measurements such as grams, metres, and litres — leading trading standards to order the sawmill to change the way it labelled its products in 2001.

The sawmill was located at the Queen's royal residence in Sandringham. - Credit: Archant

Though it is still legal to price goods in pounds and ounces, they have to be displayed with metric measurements.

In 2001, Ian Bartram of Norfolk Trading Standards said to the BBC: "As far as I know, I am not aware of the Queen having Crown Immunity of these matters."

A spokesman for the Sandringham Estate admitted that imperial markings had been displayed in large white letting with the metric in small print, contrary to the EU law.

They also admitted to breaking the law in failing to have a metric measuring stick but "were in the process of getting one."

At the time, the Palace confirmed that the Queen would not be subject to a prosecution as she did not run the sawmill herself.

A spokesman told the BBC: "The Queen always acts according to whatever legislation is in place at the time.

"The sawmill at Sandringham is obviously not operated by the Queen herself and so this would be a matter for the people operating the mill."