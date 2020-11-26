From disappointed to delighted - how Tier 2 will impact Norfolk events

Published: 5:04 PM November 26, 2020

George Cushing with some of the 'presents' for the Enchanted Journey of Light show coming to Thursford. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The organisers of upcoming events across Norfolk have either breathed a sigh or relief or voiced their dismay after it was confirmed the county would enter Tier 2 after lockdown.

Under Tier 2, which covers the whole of Norfolk, people can only socialise indoors with those from their household or support bubble and outdoors the rule of six applies.

The restrictions apply from December 2 until December 16, when they will be reviewed, and it means that many events have now been given the green light.

This includes Strictly Christmas at Cromer Pier, a festive variety show, set to run from December 4 to January 1 and Covid-safe measures include temperature checks on arrival, bubbled seating, a mask requirement and no interval.

Resident musical director, Nigel Hogg, at the Pavilion Theatre on Cromer Pier ready for the Strictly Variety Show. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Nigel Hogg, whose production company created the show, said: "It is absolutely brilliant and we are delighted - we are already very safe and are fine to open under Tier 2."

He will still need to wait and see what happens after December 16, as will the organisers of Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light festive trail running from December 3 to January 10.

A few adaptions have been made at Thursford due to the Tier 2 guidelines, including not serving alcohol, with a non-alcoholic mulled wine instead, as there is a requirement to serve food and have table service if so.

Groups with people from different households that have already booked will need to separate when they go around.

George Cushing, project and marketing manager, said: "It is amazing as we have all worked since July on this project and I feel ecstatic people can finally see it."

George Cushing unpacks a reindeer for the Enchanted Journey of Light show coming to Thursford. The event will go ahead as planned. - Credit: Archant

Other events have been cancelled, including Christmas Glitter 2020, a socially distanced festival scheduled for December 19 at Epic Studios in Norwich.

Organiser Jamie Waite said: "It would mean only people from one household can attend and not any friends and also we would need to serve food, which isn't feasible.

"It is hugely disappointing as it was something to look forward to."

Other events still hang in the balance, including Norwich Theatre's A Right Royal Christmas festive programme, with socially distanced performances running from December 16 to 24.

Chief Executive of Norwich Theatre Stephen Crocker. - Credit: Archant

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: "What it means for now is that we are going full steam ahead and I'm really pleased we have come out of this in Tier 2."



