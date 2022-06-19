OPINION: Two years off the scene leave me longing to sing for my supper  

Opinion

The good old days of large Norfolk gatherings before the Covid pandemic, restrictions and all that. Skip takes centre stage with the South Norfolk WI group at Hempnall Village Hall in April, 2019 - Credit: Sue Eagle

A jazz standard beating a track back to wartime warbling and swinging a bit before I was born provides a perfect summary for my life of comparative indolence during the past couple of years.

I Don’t Get Around Much Anymore, with music by Duke Ellington and lyrics from Bob Russell, has to be my current theme tune after six decades of constant meandering, mingling and mardling around Norfolk, both for a living and for pleasure.

Full-time roles as press reporter and wireless presenter fed into a lengthy social whirl as speaker at all manner of meetings and functions and leader of the Press Gang travelling entertainment troupe as well as fundraising productions of All Preachers Great and Small in local churches and chapels.

I spent 16 busy years as a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, an honour allowing me to savour intriguing parts other outings did not reach, filling any spare gaps producing nearly 50 books with a distinctive parochial flavour and a series of DVDs and CDs featuring colourful characters and places encountered along the way and worthy of places for posterity.

In all, a hectic but rewarding schedule adding new friends, locations and experiences on a surprisingly varied and extensive home patch with occasional sorties into “foreign parts” for cheerful missionary work.

Bound to feel an almighty pinch, then, as the Covid pandemic, lockdown restrictions and repercussions dominated long enough to drastically change domestic lives and ambitions beyond recognition. My wife and I were confined to barracks for months at a time as 'vulnerable' folk, relying on family and friends for essential provisions and practical support.

Mrs Skipper, who had to give up driving after a long and valued career as my chauffeur and minder, welcomed company in the kitchen from a complete novice with about the same sense of direction and purpose he had shown on the highways of Norfolk and during most married years of housekeeping routines.

Her reward was the first serious attempt of his adult life to create safe passage around mountains of books, papers, files and boxes to an overloaded study desk and window looking out on a stretch of garden bearing her hallmarks of diligence, creativity and love of nature.

"How goes The Big Purge?” she asks daily to echo regular inquiries from our sons, who conveniently forget how much of their pasts they donated to our care on flying the nest. Well, I keep getting lost in the scruffy foothills marked 'This might come in handy one of these days' before finding a route to packed shelves where too many old friends await eviction.

Then I start renewing acquaintance and making cases for compassionate leave … until a tea-break and stroll along the seafront remind me to turn down the volume, listen to gentle waves of persuasion and complete my most dramatic lifestyle revolution since giving up smoking and pretending to be Norfolk’s answer to private eye Philip Marlowe.

Now I really know what it’s like to miss the mean streets and tantalising speakeasies of my home county in city, town and village, especially on a Saturday night when television schedules are overloaded with celebrity-infested programmes daring us to count the number of times you hear the exclamation “Wow!”

I used to introduce Press Gang shows as “our antidote to Ant and Dec” and invite hardened locals in the audience to act as interpreters if they should happen to be sitting next to newcomers bemused by glories of Norfolk “squit.” That always set the tone to encourage a sense of old-fashioned village hall togetherness.

Any preamble to All Preachers Great and Small included s reminder that laughter in church was not a mortal sin while a Bible story coated in Norfolk dialect could well bring fresh meaning to a familiar offering.

Women’s Institute group gatherings provided a clear chance to play one branch off against the other and introduce a traditional brand of parish rivalry still at the heart of proper Norfolk rural life. One of the last big get-togethers I relished before the sad social shutdown led to Hempnall Village Hall in April, 2019. That was the year the Norfolk Federation of Women’s Institutes celebrated its centenary.

Hempnall hosted fellow members of the South Norfolk family, . . Denton, Long Stratton, Tharston & District and newcomers Brooke, It was a lively affair. I helped judge the competition, a regular calling, and joined Hempnall speaker secretary Sue Eagle in organising a happy group photograph, a fitting souvenir gracing this page today.

That evening crystallises what I miss most about singing for my supper at glorious local celebrations in the company of folk who genuinely appreciate the power of community spirit in an era of unprecedented change and turmoil.

Perhaps current preoccupations with medical matters and sifting through so much of the past can clear a new path beyond I Don’t Get Around Much Anymore. Hang on … sure I just picked up distant strains of Billy Cotton letting rip with When You’ve Got Friends and Neighbours and Bryan Ferry with Let’s Stick Together...