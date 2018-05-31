Search

Illustrator creates prints including Norwich skyline for coronavirus charity

PUBLISHED: 16:23 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 28 April 2020

Norwich based illustrator and graphic designer Owen Mathers has created prints with all profits donated to coroanvirus charities. Picture: Owen Mathers

Archant

Norwich’s skyline has inspired one of two prints raising money for coronvirus charities from a city-based illustrator and graphic designer.

All proceeds for the print, which depicts the Norwich skyline, go towards Covid-19 charities. Picture: Owen MathersAll proceeds for the print, which depicts the Norwich skyline, go towards Covid-19 charities. Picture: Owen Mathers

Owen Mathers, from the north of Norwich, has created the two prints to spread some happiness during lockdown, with all proceeds donated towards he NHS Urgent COVID-19 appeal.

Both prints feature rainbows, in a nod to NHS workers battling on the frontline, and are inspired by Norwich.

The 39-year-old said: “I decided to create the prints for coronavirus charities as I was wanted to make some illustrations that would hopefully spread some happiness and represent how we can stay connected during these times.

“I felt that raising money with my artwork was the least I could do in the face of key workers risking their lives everyday in their work.”

To buy the prints visit www.owenmathers.co.uk/shop

