‘Illegal parking puts our pupils at risk’ - Police patrols to increase in clampdown

PUBLISHED: 09:25 14 February 2019

Lowestoft police are increasing patrols to clampdown on illegal parking around Corton Primary School. Picture: Corton Primary School

Archant

Police are increasing patrols around a village school as they warn motorists to ‘think before you park.’

Lowestoft police have increased patrols in the area around Corton Primary School following concerns over “illegal parking” which is putting “pupils at risk.”

In a post on Twitter, the school based at The Street in Corton Tweeted: “@LowestoftPolice are increasing patrols in the area and will issue fines to those parked illegally.

“Illegal parking puts our pupils at risk.

“The White Horse Pub have kindly agreed to let parents park there when dropping off and collecting children. #safetyfirst #driveresponsibly”

With police officers visiting the school and speaking with those in the area, a Suffolk Constabulary leaflet that is on display states: “Think before you park.

“Police have increased patrols in this area and will issue fines to motorists who park illegally. Illegal parking creates problems for all road users.

“By enforcing parking regulations we aim to encourage sensible and safe parking; reduce congestion; make the roads safer for drivers cyclists and pedestrians and allow buses to operate more effectively.”

Visit suffolk.police.uk for further details.

