Man was pulled from car to stop him drink driving

Igors Lapuzovs was pulled from his car by concerned residents on Bagge Road, King's Lynn, magistrates heard - Credit: Google

Concerned residents dragged a man out of a car to prevent him drink-driving, a court heard.

Igors Lapuzovs was found asleep in a Mercedes which was blocking someone’s driveway in Bagge Road, King's Lynn.

“Residents were knocking on his car window trying to wake him,” prosecutor Jodin Gherra told Lynn magistrates on Thursday.

“They knocked about 20 times before the defendant responded and lifted his head.”

Ms Gherra said the defendant immediately started the engine and turned on the headlights.

She added: “To prevent him possibly drink-driving the defendant was dragged from the vehicle by the residents.

“Police were called because they could smell intoxicating liquor from the defendant.”

The court heard Lapuzovs, of Filberts, Fairstead, had failed to provide a roadside sample after nine chances.

He was arrested and later blew 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the limit of 35.

Ms Gherra said: “When questioned, the defendant said he was waiting for his girlfriend to finish work.

“He said he turned on the engine of the vehicle by mistake but did not drive.”

Lapuzovs, 52, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while above the alcohol limit on February 18.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said the offence happened after his client had found himself locked out following a drinking session after work.

The court was told his girlfriend said there was nothing she could do as she was at work.

“He got into his car because it was very cold,” said Mr Sorrell. “And that’s where the residents found him and, more importantly, the police found him.”

The court was told that Lapuzovs was dependant on his driving licence for his job as a fencer.

He was given ten penalty points, fined £266 and ordered to pay £139 in costs and victim surcharge.