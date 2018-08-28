Search

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 January 2019

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

The body found in a river in Suffolk has been confirmed as missing man Balys Zemaitis.

Suffolk Police confirmed Mr Zemaitis was found dead by a member of the public in the River Little Ouse in Brandon on Thursday, December 20.

The 54-year-old man, of Station Road, Thetford, had been last seen at 5am on Wednesday, October 17 last year.

Officers said the death of Mr Zemaitis was not being treated as suspicious and said next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Residents living nearby on Riverside Way speaking the day after his body was found said the discovery was shocking.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It is very quiet around here. People take their dogs down the tow path, I take my dog down there. “For such a quiet little town it is frightening and a bit shocking.”

