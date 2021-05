Published: 6:30 AM May 8, 2021

After a cooler start to May, temperatures are set to warm up in Norfolk on Sunday.

A forecaster at Weatherquest, which is based at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, has predicted temperatures of up 21C on May 9, following a rainy day on Saturday.

Fred Best, of Weatherquest, said: "For Saturday it's going to be a pretty wet start to the day with persistent wide-spread rain throughout the morning.

“It will turn dry, but still quite cloudy and windy. It will feel relatively mild with highs of 14C to 15C.

“On Sunday there may a little bit of rain in west of the region and few heavier showers on the east coast.

You may also want to watch:

“In central parts of the region it will be drier with some sunshine, maybe highs of 21C. But there is the risk of rain and showers in a few places.”

Here are six ideas to make the most of the Sunday sunshine.

Thetford Forest/High Lodge

High Lodge in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Ian Burt

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, Brandon, IP27 0AF

When: Saturday and Sunday opening hours 9am to 7pm

Cost: Parking charges - from £3 to £12.50 for all day parking

Play, run, climb or cycle your way round High Lodge in Thetford Forest and experience nature at its finest.

The site includes play and picnic areas, walking and cycling trails and an on-site café with takeaway service.

Walking trails

Cycling trails

Go Ape

Forest Segway

Play areas - most areas open

Picnic areas

Cafe - takeaway only

Archery

Dogs welcome

On the High Lodge website, it states: “The toilets will be closed 1.30pm to 2pm for cleaning.

“Please note that the pyramid tower, maypole, zip wire, birds nest swing and see-saw are currently closed.

“We are currently having improvement works on our accessible parking spaces. Please follow signage on site for additional temporary spaces.”

For more information visit here, https://www.forestryengland.uk/high-lodge

Banham Zoo

Where: Kenninghall Rd, Banham, Norwich NR16 2HE

When: Open 9.30am until 5.30pm

Cost: Adult £20.00, children £15.00, under 3s £1.00, concession (Senior 65+/Student*) £17.50, registered disabled adult/child £10.00, registered disabled carer £10.00 (excluding donations)

Norfolk’s zoos have struggled during the pandemic so why not use the sunny weather to have a day out and support them?

Banham Zoo has more than 2,000 animals from around the world and is set in 50 acres of beautiful parkland and gardens.

To comply with government regulations on social distancing, the zoo has implemented a timed entry booking system.

All visitors will be required to purchase their tickets in advance online, simply select your preferred date and time at the checkout.

To purchase tickets, follow the link here, https://www.banhamzoo.co.uk/tickets/

Book a boat on the broads

A family enjoy a day out on the Norfolk Broads on a boat from Broad Tours, based in Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Where: Broads Tours - The Bridge, Wroxham, NR12 8RX

When: April to October, 7 days a week 8.30am to 5pm

Cost: Day boat hire £146.00

Broads Tours allows families and friends to enjoy stunning views along the water and visits to riverside pubs.

There is a choice between a standard boat for up to eight people, available by the hour, cruisers, with cooking facilities and a toilet, large electric boats, for up to 11, and there are wheelchair-friendly boats too.

Make sure to book in advance as boats get booked up fast.

For more information visit, https://www.broadstours.co.uk/ or call 01603 782207.

Or for other boat hire options look here.

Our beaches

Gorleston beach. - Credit: Archant

Whether you want an ice cream by the sea in Gorleston or a scenic stroll along the sand dunes in Holkham, there is a beach for everyone in Norfolk and Waveney. Other popular destinations include:

Cromer

Great Yarmouth

Winterton

Mundesley

Wells-next-the-Sea

Hunstanton

Sea Palling

Hemsby

Picnics

Eaton Park in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Grab a picnic rug and hamper, get in the car and choose from hundreds of beautiful locations across the county.

Eaton Park in Norwich

Earlham Park in Norwich

Whitlingham Country Park, Trowse

Holkham Hall

Blickling Country Park

Sheringham Country Park

Brandon Country Park

The Broads

Lucy's Meadow, Dereham

Beer gardens

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There is no better feeling when the sun is shining and you’re sat with a pint in your favourite beer garden. Here are a few which have reopened after restrictions lifted on April 12:

The Georgian Townhouse, Norwich

Burgh Hall, Burgh Castle

The Fur and Feather, Woodbastwick

The Rose and Crown, Snettisham

The Ranworth Maltsters

Branford's Restaurant and Bar, Caister

Kings Head, Letheringsett

The Green Dragon, Wymondham

For more pubs look here.