‘I’ve been stunned’ - Idea to relaunch Norwich Trade School gets huge reaction

PUBLISHED: 13:57 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 02 July 2020

Colin Hynson, has been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to his idea to restart Norwich trade School. Picture: Colin Hynson

The man behind a plan to re-start Norwich Trade School says he has been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support.

Norwich Trade School (NTS), a community school where classes on a host of topics and skills were paid by attendees through a barter system, closed in 2018.

Now, two years on from the original school’s closure, Colin Hynson, one of the NTS organisers, is testing the waters to launch the school again once the easing of Covid-19 restrictions mean it is safe to do so.

Posting an initial call for interest on social media, the 58-year-old from Norwich said he had been “stunned” by the reaction, receiving dozens of emails and comments in support of the idea.

He said: “Since NTS closed there have been people on occasion saying it would be nice if the school could start up again. Then, during lockdown I have had that increase, a lot more people have said it would be fantastic if you could bring the trade school back.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more interest post lock down. It just felt like the right time.

“I’ve been hugely encouraged by people offering to help, not just people wanting to take a class, people contacting me to say they can help.”

Mr Hynson said he thought the increase in community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic meant people were re-evaluating how they live their lives.

“People are thinking about the ways people are going to live after everything is over, people are talking about being less commercial, NTS can be part of that,” he said.

Mr Hynson said the next step was to find a base from where to run the school. He said this would either take the form of a ‘meanwhile’ space, a temporary home in an empty retail premises or the school would use cafes and libraries, but he was keen to stress, no classes would run until it was safe to do so.

“We will either have a home or we will be nomadic,” he said.

To receive updates on Norwich Trade School, Mr Hynson is encouraging people to join the school’s mailing list: http://eepurl.com/O6kiL

