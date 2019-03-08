Search

Metal group banned from Disney for 'violent imagery' to play Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 15:46 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 19 July 2019

Ice Nine Kills will play Norwich in September. Photo: Paul Hebert, edited by Mike Cortada

Ice Nine Kills will play Norwich in September. Photo: Paul Hebert, edited by Mike Cortada

Paul Hebert, edited by Mike Cortada

A band that made headlines earlier this year when they were banned from playing at Disney World will be performing in Norwich.

Ice Nine Kills was banned from playing a planned gig at the House of Blues in Disney World, Orlando, and had to remove the date from its US tour, saying Disney deemed its use of "violent imagery" "unsuitable" for the venue.

Now the band is preparing to make its Norwich debut at The Waterfront on Friday, September 20, following the release of its new album The Silver Scream.

The album is made up of tracks inspired by American movie classics including Jaws and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Tickets cost £12.50 and are on sale now from the UEA Box Office.

Doors will open at 6.30pm.

