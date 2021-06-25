Tributes paid to 'caring giant' who loved speedway, alpacas and his family

Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2021

With a smile on his face, he was always ready for a chat and a cuppa with anyone who would drop by.

And now tributes have been paid to retired agricultural worker and alpaca tour guide Ian Moy, of Stiffkey in north Norfolk, who has died aged 70.

One of his four children, Charles Moy, 28, said of his dad: "He was a loving, caring giant. He had a heart of gold. If anyone needed help with anything he would drop whatever he was doing and do what he could for them, no matter what time of day it was.

"He was well-known and a friendly person. He would always have a chat with everyone, that's who he was."

Ian and Sally Moy. - Credit: Supplied by the family

Born in 1951, Mr Moy lived in Hindolveston in his younger years and went to school in Melton Constable.

He left school aged 16 and started work on a farm as an agricultural worker, and he worked on the land for much of his life, working at Stody Estate.

Mr Moy and his wife, Sally, wed in 1973, when she was 16 and he was 21, and they eventually settled in Stiffkey, where Sally still lives.

Mr Moy had a passion for speedway, and Charles said he used to take his sons along to meetings at King's Lynn when they were younger. After a break, he got back into the motorsport in his later years.

Charles said: "He was like a big kid when it came to it."

After Mr Moy retired aged 64 he did some gardening work at his local church and took up a role leading groups of visitors to Wells-next-the-Sea on 'alpaca walks' around the town.

Charles said: "He quite enjoyed it. People really enjoyed my dad's walks because he had a Norfolk accent and he didn't talk too quickly.

"He was an amazing dad, father-in-law, grandad, brother and husband, he loved spending time with his family, going to speedway every week.

"He also loved his cheese on toast and cheesecake, he would nag if it wasn't ready when he got home."

Their other children are Louise, 46; Mark, 44; Philip 42; and Alistair, 29. Mr Moy is also survived by 10 grandchildren, with a couple more on the way.